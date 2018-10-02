K-W Oktoberfest looking ahead during 50th anniversary celebrations

The wristband — “That’s the future,” said Lowrick.

“It helps us provide some good data for the future — what people do, what they won’t do, when they’re eating, when they’re drinking, when they’re relaxing in the venue being entertained … There’s some data we’re trying to mine.”

Lowrick said organizers did their research to understand the pros and cons and believes the new system will be relatively seamless. Getting unspent money back at the end of night is easy, amounting to an e-transfer in your bank account, he explained. However, there is a $3.50 processing fee.

“It’s a trial this year. We’re trying to keep things simple and see how it all works,” he said.

“Molson is obviously a big sponsor of ours and we’re trying obviously to have them remain as a sponsor, and they would like to have some data as well on what sells well and what time of the day it sells well.

“It’s a customer-service thing, and then you don’t have lost coins and a lot of excess cash floating around. It’s the security aspect, too.”

Lowrick says it’s imperative for organizers to stay on top of things and give customers what they want by making educated changes.

The semicentennial anniversary concert in September featured country music, he noted, acknowledging more than 50 changes to this year’s festivities that comprise Canada’s largest German Bavarian festival, still said to be the second largest in the world outside of the original in Munich, Germany.

“We’ve asked all our committees to take a look at what they do and say, ‘OK, we have our 50th anniversary this year, let’s do something special. It may just be a little thing, but pick something and make a change.’”

Celebrations kick off with ceremonial keg tappings in Cambridge on Wednesday, Waterloo Thursday, and Kitchener city hall this Friday.

A commemorative 50th anniversary book with updates from the 25th anniversary edition will be available for purchase along with commemorative pins and a limited-edition silver coin at local CIBC branches.

With five decades of history, everyone has their own take on what Oktoberfest means to them.

“I understand the rudiments, if you will, behind the Bavarian festival and its urban culture,” said Lowrick, who goes back 30 years as the former president of Transylvania Haus.

Sheer numbers aren’t as they were, with fewer festhalls, yet there’s much more interest in the community aspects of the festival these days, he believes.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade has never had more viewers.

“You look at national coverage of the parade — I think it touched 1.4 million people last year across Canada, and there’s usually 150,000 to 170,000 people along the parade route,” he said. “We’re going to see probably the largest parade we’ve ever seen at Oktoberfest. We have some bands that are approaching 300 people.”

“Something that’s really unique about the parade this year is the drum and bugle corps that used to be around,” noted Jones. “They met in early summer, they all got their marching orders with what music they were supposed to practice. They came back together the other weekend and there are people from all over Ontario, Canada and parts of the U.S. who are going to take part.”

Another new addition this year is that the festival will be offering a German beer, called Erdinger.

No matter what the changes may be, staying true to the festival’s main theme is vital, said Lowrick.

“If you lack that, all it is is a party with rock band and rides and it becomes like the Central Ontario Exhibition, and it dies."

Lowrick said the region’s German heritage is still strong, and very significant.

“It still gives us community and puts us on the map. And that’s important, because you need to have these types of things and festivals that draw people to the community.”

A complete list of events and details can be found online at Oktoberfest.ca.