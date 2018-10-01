Couple charged in son's death face trial

"His immune system was so compromised from a lack of vitamins and minerals," Parker said. "John was too small and too weak to fight."

The infection should have been treatable, Parker said.

"At any point in time, the parents could have stopped the dominoes."

Myla Maillous-Gosselin, a triage nurse at Foothills Medical Centre the afternoon John was taken there, said she was alarmed by the colour of the baby's toes.

"I wanted a physician to see him immediately."

Paramedic Jessica Kerr testified that when she arrived to take John by ambulance from Foothills to the Alberta Children's Hospital, her initial observation was "that he was a very sick little boy."

Wiping away tears, Kerr said John was lethargic and quiet and that his heart rate and body temperature were low. She said there was also something wrong with his skin.

"It looked like he had been burned from head to toe."

She said he was only wearing a diaper.

David Stephan, whose 19-month-old son Ezekiel died from meningitis in 2012, was in the public gallery with a notebook.

He and his wife, Collet, were found guilty in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life. Their trial in Lethbridge, Alta., heard evidence that they treated the boy with garlic, onion and horseradish rather than take him to a doctor.

The Supreme Court ordered a new trial for the couple in May, saying the original trial judge did not properly instruct jurors.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. Previous versions said the boy was brought to hospital Nov. 29, 2013.

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press