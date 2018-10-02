TSX trades lower, Dow hits record high

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed lower on weakness in the key energy, financial and industrial sectors, while the Dow hit a new record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 87.20 points to 16,017.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 122.73 points to 26,773.94. The S&P 500 index lost 1.16 points to 2,923.43, while the Nasdaq composite was down 37.75 points to 7,999.55.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 78.02 cents US compared with an average of 78.11 cents US on Monday.