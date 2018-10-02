Uptown Waterloo’s Ace Ping Pong Lounge focuses on creating an experience

For Chad Yurkin, Ace Ping Pong Lounge is a move in a different direction.
The co-owner of District Nightclub in Kitchener opened his second major business venture about a month ago and so far, the reviews are positive.
“We’re really happy. The feedback has been great,” said Yurkin, who is invested in the space with a group of partners.
Ace officially opened on Sept. 8, but Yurkin said the ownership group hasn’t gone full bore with marketing efforts as of yet.
“What we wanted to do was avoid any negative experience,” said Yurkin of the soft opening of sorts. Soon, Yurkin will put time and effort into marketing toward a younger demographic, including university students and young tech workforce.
With the younger clientele, there has been a dramatic shift in the way they entertain themselves, said Yurkin.
“The shift in nightlife and entertainment is drastic, especially with millennials,” said Yurkin. “We’ve seen a shift of more group social nightlife that doesn’t necessarily include big music and clubs.”
Yurkin said there will always be a demand for nightclubs and drinking establishments, but what he has seen lately is a demand for experience-based venues. The rise of entertainment such as escape rooms is an example of experience-based entertainment.
Aside from young people, Yurkin has noticed Ace being used as a venue for date nights for couples of all ages.
The idea came in 2016, when Yurkin was speaking with a friend about a similar type setup in Toronto.
“We just got really excited,” said Yurkin. Since that time, Yurkin and his partners have been searching for the perfect spot. There was one space at which they almost signed a lease, but it fell through. It was in March of this year that the space they currently occupy, the former Sugar Mountain Confectionery, became available.
The space includes ping pong tables that can be reserved by the hour or taken on a drop-in basis. Regular drop-in rates are $10 for a half hour and $15 for an hour.
On Friday and Saturday nights after 8 p.m., it’s $15 for a half hour and $25 for an hour.
Reservation rates at all times are $15 for a half hour and $30 for a full hour.
On those Friday and Saturday nights, Ace turns into “Ace After Dark” which includes slightly louder music, funky coloured lights and a generally more upbeat atmosphere.
“The energy level is up just a little bit,” said Yurkin.
The space features a kitchen that can put together mainly shareable meals, such as pizza and other snack food. The lounge also includes a full service bar with beer on tap, as well as harder drinks.
While Yurkin is limited in terms of major ventures, he does have a wealth of experience with smaller business. He worked as a DJ for 20 years, playing in local clubs, before opening District with partners in 2015.
The business also takes on private parties, either during regular business hours or outside.
For more information on Ace Ping Pong Lounge, visit www.acepingponglounge.com or call (226) 972-3834.
