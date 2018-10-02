Baby alert when arrived at hospital: doctor

CALGARY — A trial for a couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son has heard the boy's body temperature was so low when he was brought to Alberta Children's Hospital, it was as though he'd been pulled from a frozen lake.

"He was quite sick," emergency doctor Hussein Unwala testified Tuesday before a jury hearing the case of Jeromie and Jennifer Clark.

The Clarks have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their son John.

The trial in Calgary has already heard the child was brought by his parents to the Foothills Medical Centre — a major trauma hospital in the city — on the afternoon of Nov. 28, 2013. He was quickly taken by ambulance to the nearby children's hospital because it was better equipped to treat him.