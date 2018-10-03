Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

In addition to the quake and tsunami, Indonesia also demonstrated Wednesday what it means to sit on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" when a volcano erupted in another part of Sulawesi island about 940 kilometres (585 miles) northeast of the earthquake zone. It sent a plume of ash more than 6,000 metres (20,680 feet) into the sky. Planes were warned of the cloud billowing from Mount Soputan because the ash can be hazardous for aircraft engines, but no evacuations were ordered in the area.

Experts said it's possible the quake accelerated the eruption, but there is no concrete evidence to prove that. Activity at the volcano had been increasing since August and began surging on Monday, Kasbani, who heads Indonesia's Volcanology and Geology Disaster Mitigation Agency and uses one name, told an online news portal.

More than 25 countries offered assistance after President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo appealed for international help. He visited the disaster zone Wednesday, saying there's still work to be done, but that conditions were improving with businesses starting to reopen, helping people to start returning their lives to normal.He said U.S. President Donald Trump called him Tuesday night, offering assistance.

"We are going in phases. There are lots of things happening related to evacuation, as aid and fuel are also coming in," he said, noting that 30 people remain buried under rubble at the Roa Roa Hotel in Palu.

Some homeless residents weren't waiting for help. Dozens sifted through what remained of the flattened complex of warehouses along Palu's ravaged coastline, looking for anything they could salvage to eat, sell or help them rebuild. They carted away corrugated metal, wood, piping and other items.

Others pulled out small cartons of milk, soft drinks, rice, sweets and painkillers. They were young and old, middle class and poor, university students and sullen young men.

"We have to do this because there's no assistance from the government," said Zaitun Rajamangili, 41, adding that his home was swept away but his family survived.

Following widespread looting and aid vehicles being stopped and surrounded by people on roads, Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahyanto said one soldier and one police officer would be placed on every aid truck and soldiers would be sent to secure markets, the airport and fuel depots to maintain order. He added that a Singaporean military transport plane will help evacuate victims from the airport in Palu. In addition, aircraft from South Korea, the United Kingdom and Japan were expected to ferry aid.

Australia announced it will send 50 medical professionals as part of a $3.6 million aid package.

The U.N. said the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs has asked the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, to send social workers to support vulnerable children who are alone or became separated from their families. It said the World Health Organization is warning that a lack of shelter and damaged water sanitation facilities could lead to outbreaks of communicable diseases.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. A powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August.

___

Associated Press writers Niniek Karmini in Palu, Indonesia; Margie Mason and Eileen Ng in Jakarta, Indonesia; Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia; and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

By Stephen Wright, The Associated Press