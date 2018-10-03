WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg lawyer who was seriously injured when she opened a letter bomb in her office says the man who sent it to her is a coward who wanted to cause pain and fear.

Maria Mitousis lost a hand and suffered other serious injuries when the device sent to her by Guido Amsel went off in the summer of 2015.

Amsel was convicted earlier this year on four charges of attempted murder and several other offences.

Mitousis told his sentencing hearing that she has had repeated surgeries, still feels sensations from her lost fingers and has struggled to recover.

The Crown is seeking a life sentence for Amsel, who sent bombs to his former wife and two lawyers, including Mitousis, who had represented Amsel's wife in a financial dispute he had with her.

Police detonated the other two bombs safely.

"I've concluded that his ... plan to cause pain, fear and chaos are the actions of a coward," Mitousis told court Wednesday in her victim impact statement.

She added she is still affected by her injuries.

"It shocks me each time I see it," she said about the end of her right arm where her hand was. "I wear the scars of the explosion on my face and my body."

Mitousis, who did not appear to look at Amsel during her statement, said she plans to put Amsel behind her.