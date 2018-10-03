Let there be lights: With a flick of the switch, King Street in uptown Waterloo is transformed

With a flick of the switch, it was done. Well, about halfway.

On Saturday night, the final piece of the first portion of the uptown Waterloo streetscape puzzle was put into place, as the multicoloured lighting structures were turned on.

“It’s great. I think it’s turned out the way we intended,” said Phil Hewitson, the City of Waterloo’s manager of active transportation.

The first portion of the $11-million regional and city project runs from the Spur Line — just north of Willis Way — to Bridgeport Road. The project includes segregated bicycle lanes, wider sidewalks, as well as customizable multicoloured lighting structures around the trees along King Street.

The long-awaited road paint showing cycling lanes is now complete, as well.

Once the project is completely finished and continued north to Central Street, there will be 57 lighting structures, at a total value of $659,843. Fifty-two per cent of those costs were covered by the UpTown Waterloo BIA, 16 per cent by the Main Street Revitalization Grant, and the remaining 32 per cent was covered by the City of Waterloo.

Hewitson said the goal with the lights is to create a “destination.”

“Our goal was to make it a destination and a place where people want to come,” said Hewitson. “It’s not just a path through … we want it to become a destination.”

During the design phase, it was determined that the former street lights were in dire need of replacement. It was suggested that more creative lighting could create a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

The lights are currently on a demo cycle of sorts, but they will be changed to correspond with different events, such as Christmas or Thanksgiving. The city is currently working on a protocol that will determine the future use of the lights.