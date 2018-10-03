Kitchener-born Peter Boehm named to Senate

OTTAWA — Kitchener-born Peter Boehm, a diplomat who organized this year's tumultuous G7 summit in Quebec, has been appointed to the Senate.

Boehm, a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University, was one of three new members named to fill vacancies in the Senate.

The other two are Paula Simons and Patti LaBoucane-Benson.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the three appointees "have gained a deep appreciation and understanding of this country" through their work.

Boehm retired from the public service just last month after a career that included organizing international events and being the senior official in charge of the annual North American Leaders' Summit.

His career culminated with a role as Trudeau's personal representative to the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que., last June.

The G7 ended on sour note when comments Trudeau made about trade led to a Twitter tirade from an airborne U.S. President Donald Trump.

Boehm will represent Ontario in the Senate.

Simons, who fills a vacant seat in Alberta, will be familiar to many in the province. A former political columnist and reporter with the Edmonton Journal, she has won multiple national and provincial awards for her work.

LaBoucane-Benson fills another vacant seat in Alberta. A Métis, LaBoucane-Benson is director of research at the Native Counselling Services of Alberta. A key focus of her work has been to increase Indigenous Peoples' awareness of their legal rights and responsibilities.