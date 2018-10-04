Ron MacLean returns to familiar ground in Kitchener for Rogers Hometown Hockey

“Our show, the ethos of the show is inclusion, we want to celebrate our neat differences,” said MacLean. “I think one of the great things about any team is you’re allowed to be yourself, you don’t have fear, and you don’t have constraints about your personality, there is some individuality, of course then you grow into your role with the bigger picture, but you do get to sort of be what it is that’s a huge part of you.

MacLean, whose banter with Cherry on Coaches’ Corner on Saturday night’s are an institution in Canada, continues to deliver an eloquent narration of Canada’s pastime year after year.

"All these towns, the glue of towns is so impressive, people have to volunteer, people have to coach, teach, it's a special celebration of some of those great qualities that a community requires, i think everybody's happy for it, i think everybody feels a little sense of ownership, said MacLean, who currently lives in Oakville. "The NHL players are the best example, Mike Hoffman of Kitchener, his father Todd made it a point to come and see me last time were in K-W, and just share stories of what it was like for Mike growing up in the area."

Hometown Hockey will be honouring Rangers play-by-play legend, the late Don Cameron as well as Milt Schmidt, Kitchener-born Hockey Hall of Famer.

"It's been an absolute gift, I think Ron would probably answer the same way, not the same way that the game itself is one dimensional, but there are so many stories behind the game, many of them happen in small communities across the country, I think for people like Ron and me who love the game and also love storytelling, and it's been an absolute gift for us to be part of this."

Kitchener is the first city to host it twice, and will the first of its 25-city tour during the 2018-2019 NHL season.

MacLean and Slone will host the telecast which features the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

"I think the spirit of certainly research and development on the Waterloo side has great appeal and makes perfect sense in terms of a tie in to why teams would be successful in the area, they've always offered proximity to major centres, and yet, away from it, it's a nice place to send your child to feel safe when you send your child to Wilfrid Laurier or Waterloo," MacLean said. "You know you're picking a city, a big city with sense of community.

"I think if you have a place where you have a culture of success. Anybody thats in Kitchener Waterloo has seen all these different graduates to the NHL and feel, they can do it too."

“Once you establish that culture of winning, and it happened at the Junior B level with the Waterloo Siskins, and it’s obviously happened at the CHL level with the Kitchener Rangers, and they have the two great hockey programs at the universities, it’s all around you. The idea you can do well and make sport a part of your life, is just such a part of Kitchener-Waterloo, so I think that’s maybe why it’s worked."