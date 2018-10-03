Waterloo Region to receive 148 new long-term care beds

The Ontario provincial government is taking steps against ending hallway medicine in Ontario and Waterloo Region with the addition of 6,000 long-term care beds in the province, and 148 in the region.

Schlegel Villages- The Village of Winston Park in Kitchener will receive 97 while Saint Luke's Place in Cambridge will receive 51.

'Your government is moving forward quickly to expand access to long-term care beds," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, via press release. "More long-term beds will help take pressure off hospitals, end hallway medicine, allow doctors and nurses to work more efficiently, and provide faster health care for Ontario patients and their families."

"Repeatedly I heard on the doorstep that our long-term care system was in desperate need of repair, therefore I'm pleased that we're immediately moving forward on our campaign promise towards 30,000 long-term care beds in 10 years across Ontario," said MPP of Kitchener-Conestoga in the release.