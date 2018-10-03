Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club fights back against former coach’s lawsuit

KITCHENER — The Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club had its chance to push back Wednesday against a former coach who says her career was destroyed by an unexpected dismissal.
Lorri Baier, who coached at the club between 1994 and 2016, says she suffered financially and emotionally after her contract wasn't renewed. She took the skating club to small claims court, seeking $25,000 — the maximum amount of damages allowed.
In cross-examination Tuesday, the skating club's lawyer Melissa Roth tried to portray Baier as unhappy after not getting hired for a full-time coaching job in 2013.
While Baier argues she was wrongfully dismissed, the club contends she wasn't an employee, and says it just exercised its right to not offer her a new contract.
Former skating club executive director Marie Pringle said there were "concerns" about Baier's attitude, but didn't offer specifics. The coach, who now trains skaters at the Ayr Skating Club, contends her dismissal was based on a personal grudge with management.
On the stand, Pringle agreed Baier wasn't failing in her duties as a coach.
"This wasn't about cause. This was more about fit," Pringle said. "She just wasn't on the same page or heading in the same direction as leadership. Cohesion is important."
Baier cried on the stand describing how her dismissal from the club upended her life and damaged her career. She told the court her income was dramatically reduced, and said she suffered from sleep loss, depression and anxiety.
She was prevented from approaching her former students for a period of two years, and was cut off from one of the largest skating clubs in the country, with more than 2,500 members.
"The damage to my career was irreversible," Baier said. "The manner in which I was dismissed was humiliating. In that meeting, I was bullied and harassed for 1 1/2 hours."
The coach argued she was effectively an employee, or a "dependent contractor," because she was required to attend seminars and clinics and was given a key to the coaching room and a locker. The club countered that the bulk of her work was in private lessons, where she set her own rates and was paid directly by the club's members.
Pringle described the contentious meeting to discuss Baier's contract status on April 4, 2016. She said the coach made some pointed criticisms of Kris Wertz, the Skate Canada national coach who was hired instead of her for the full-time job in 2013.
Roth, the skating club's lawyer, suggested Baier threatened to "get" Wertz, who was in the room during the meeting where it was made clear her contract wasn't going to be renewed. She disputed that.
"No, I said, 'I think you are a big con artist,'" Baier corrected.
The next morning after the meeting, Pringle handed the coach a letter telling her she wouldn't be rehired. Pringle insisted the dismissal was handled as "kindly and professionally" as possible.
At times, the trial judge grew visibly irritated with both sides. He criticized Roth's style of cross-examination, and frequently reprimanded Baier, who was acting as her own lawyer.
"Ma'am! This is not your kitchen. We are having a discussion here," thundered Deputy Judge James Marentette, when Baier began to speak before he was finished.
The trial was adjourned until later this month.
gmercer@therecord.com
Twitter: @MercerRecord
Twitter: @MercerRecord
KITCHENER — The Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club had its chance to push back Wednesday against a former coach who says her career was destroyed by an unexpected dismissal.
Lorri Baier, who coached at the club between 1994 and 2016, says she suffered financially and emotionally after her contract wasn't renewed. She took the skating club to small claims court, seeking $25,000 — the maximum amount of damages allowed.
In cross-examination Tuesday, the skating club's lawyer Melissa Roth tried to portray Baier as unhappy after not getting hired for a full-time coaching job in 2013.
While Baier argues she was wrongfully dismissed, the club contends she wasn't an employee, and says it just exercised its right to not offer her a new contract.
Former skating club executive director Marie Pringle said there were "concerns" about Baier's attitude, but didn't offer specifics. The coach, who now trains skaters at the Ayr Skating Club, contends her dismissal was based on a personal grudge with management.
On the stand, Pringle agreed Baier wasn't failing in her duties as a coach.
"This wasn't about cause. This was more about fit," Pringle said. "She just wasn't on the same page or heading in the same direction as leadership. Cohesion is important."
Baier cried on the stand describing how her dismissal from the club upended her life and damaged her career. She told the court her income was dramatically reduced, and said she suffered from sleep loss, depression and anxiety.
She was prevented from approaching her former students for a period of two years, and was cut off from one of the largest skating clubs in the country, with more than 2,500 members.
"The damage to my career was irreversible," Baier said. "The manner in which I was dismissed was humiliating. In that meeting, I was bullied and harassed for 1 1/2 hours."
The coach argued she was effectively an employee, or a "dependent contractor," because she was required to attend seminars and clinics and was given a key to the coaching room and a locker. The club countered that the bulk of her work was in private lessons, where she set her own rates and was paid directly by the club's members.
Pringle described the contentious meeting to discuss Baier's contract status on April 4, 2016. She said the coach made some pointed criticisms of Kris Wertz, the Skate Canada national coach who was hired instead of her for the full-time job in 2013.
Roth, the skating club's lawyer, suggested Baier threatened to "get" Wertz, who was in the room during the meeting where it was made clear her contract wasn't going to be renewed. She disputed that.
"No, I said, 'I think you are a big con artist,'" Baier corrected.
The next morning after the meeting, Pringle handed the coach a letter telling her she wouldn't be rehired. Pringle insisted the dismissal was handled as "kindly and professionally" as possible.
At times, the trial judge grew visibly irritated with both sides. He criticized Roth's style of cross-examination, and frequently reprimanded Baier, who was acting as her own lawyer.
"Ma'am! This is not your kitchen. We are having a discussion here," thundered Deputy Judge James Marentette, when Baier began to speak before he was finished.
The trial was adjourned until later this month.
gmercer@therecord.com
Twitter: @MercerRecord
Twitter: @MercerRecord
KITCHENER — The Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club had its chance to push back Wednesday against a former coach who says her career was destroyed by an unexpected dismissal.
Lorri Baier, who coached at the club between 1994 and 2016, says she suffered financially and emotionally after her contract wasn't renewed. She took the skating club to small claims court, seeking $25,000 — the maximum amount of damages allowed.
In cross-examination Tuesday, the skating club's lawyer Melissa Roth tried to portray Baier as unhappy after not getting hired for a full-time coaching job in 2013.
While Baier argues she was wrongfully dismissed, the club contends she wasn't an employee, and says it just exercised its right to not offer her a new contract.
Former skating club executive director Marie Pringle said there were "concerns" about Baier's attitude, but didn't offer specifics. The coach, who now trains skaters at the Ayr Skating Club, contends her dismissal was based on a personal grudge with management.
On the stand, Pringle agreed Baier wasn't failing in her duties as a coach.
"This wasn't about cause. This was more about fit," Pringle said. "She just wasn't on the same page or heading in the same direction as leadership. Cohesion is important."
Baier cried on the stand describing how her dismissal from the club upended her life and damaged her career. She told the court her income was dramatically reduced, and said she suffered from sleep loss, depression and anxiety.
She was prevented from approaching her former students for a period of two years, and was cut off from one of the largest skating clubs in the country, with more than 2,500 members.
"The damage to my career was irreversible," Baier said. "The manner in which I was dismissed was humiliating. In that meeting, I was bullied and harassed for 1 1/2 hours."
The coach argued she was effectively an employee, or a "dependent contractor," because she was required to attend seminars and clinics and was given a key to the coaching room and a locker. The club countered that the bulk of her work was in private lessons, where she set her own rates and was paid directly by the club's members.
Pringle described the contentious meeting to discuss Baier's contract status on April 4, 2016. She said the coach made some pointed criticisms of Kris Wertz, the Skate Canada national coach who was hired instead of her for the full-time job in 2013.
Roth, the skating club's lawyer, suggested Baier threatened to "get" Wertz, who was in the room during the meeting where it was made clear her contract wasn't going to be renewed. She disputed that.
"No, I said, 'I think you are a big con artist,'" Baier corrected.
The next morning after the meeting, Pringle handed the coach a letter telling her she wouldn't be rehired. Pringle insisted the dismissal was handled as "kindly and professionally" as possible.
At times, the trial judge grew visibly irritated with both sides. He criticized Roth's style of cross-examination, and frequently reprimanded Baier, who was acting as her own lawyer.
"Ma'am! This is not your kitchen. We are having a discussion here," thundered Deputy Judge James Marentette, when Baier began to speak before he was finished.
The trial was adjourned until later this month.
gmercer@therecord.com
Twitter: @MercerRecord
Twitter: @MercerRecord