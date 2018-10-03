Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club fights back against former coach’s lawsuit

KITCHENER — The Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club had its chance to push back Wednesday against a former coach who says her career was destroyed by an unexpected dismissal.

Lorri Baier, who coached at the club between 1994 and 2016, says she suffered financially and emotionally after her contract wasn't renewed. She took the skating club to small claims court, seeking $25,000 — the maximum amount of damages allowed.

In cross-examination Tuesday, the skating club's lawyer Melissa Roth tried to portray Baier as unhappy after not getting hired for a full-time coaching job in 2013.

While Baier argues she was wrongfully dismissed, the club contends she wasn't an employee, and says it just exercised its right to not offer her a new contract.

Former skating club executive director Marie Pringle said there were "concerns" about Baier's attitude, but didn't offer specifics. The coach, who now trains skaters at the Ayr Skating Club, contends her dismissal was based on a personal grudge with management.

On the stand, Pringle agreed Baier wasn't failing in her duties as a coach.

"This wasn't about cause. This was more about fit," Pringle said. "She just wasn't on the same page or heading in the same direction as leadership. Cohesion is important."

Baier cried on the stand describing how her dismissal from the club upended her life and damaged her career. She told the court her income was dramatically reduced, and said she suffered from sleep loss, depression and anxiety.

She was prevented from approaching her former students for a period of two years, and was cut off from one of the largest skating clubs in the country, with more than 2,500 members.

"The damage to my career was irreversible," Baier said. "The manner in which I was dismissed was humiliating. In that meeting, I was bullied and harassed for 1 1/2 hours."