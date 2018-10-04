Sunnydale more than a neighbourhood in crisis, say Waterloo community leaders

Community leaders in the Sunnydale area of Waterloo want the community to know that there are a lot of bright spots in the neighbourhood.
Despite recent articles about housing challenges and landlords who are believed to be behaving badly, there are a lot of positives in the culturally diverse community.
“That’s not our community,” Kristi Dudgeon, who leads the local community association, said of the negative stories. “It’s really warm here, and I’m heartbroken that people outside of this area don’t see that.”
There are a number of initiatives in the community that help with acute needs. At the community centre, which was created in 1997 and is run by the House of Friendship and Region of Waterloo, among other partners, a number of longtime volunteers help with initiatives such as food distribution weekly on Thursdays.
On top of addressing the acute needs, there are also programs that allow the community to build its own leaders.
One of those programs is the Neighbourhood Hub, which is a local program run by Adventure for Change. The Neighbourhood Hub, located centrally at Albert and Hazel Streets, holds programming for youth and adults, providing an opportunity to learn new skills or even just have a place to go after school is out.
“I’m not into charity,” said Jeremy Horn, who runs the Neighbourhood Hub. “We’re about helping people so they can make their own situation better.”
The community itself is a cultural medley. There are a number of African refugees and immigrants, as well as those from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, Laos, India and other locations across the world.
The Chronicle previously covered a story about the owner of 519 Sunnydale Place and the conditions of the units at the townhouse complex. Although for some there is a language barrier when it comes to getting their concerns across to the property manager and owner, there is a system set up to translate for those who do not have a strong command of the English language.
The community admits that there are issues, with poverty playing a major factor. The focus isn’t necessarily on fixing everything right now, but creating community leaders and fostering them to help out their own community.
For the many agencies and people involved in building the community, it’s about getting more people involved.
“They actively get involved in the community, and it leads to more people accessing resources,” said House of Friendship’s Linda Kruger, the community resource co-ordinator for the community centre.
At Cedarbrae Public School, there’s even more community programming. Run by the Neighbourhood Hub’s Heather Powers, who holds a master's degree in social work from Wilfrid Laurier University, and Naheed Bibi, a community leader, there's a class for mothers and parents that helps them deal with issues and create new connections.
Bibi also runs a smaller parenting group out of her house on Wednesday mornings, in an attempt to eventually get them into the larger group.
The Neighbourhood Hub also has a program called Better Beginnings. Programming revolves, based on need. For example, the students at Cedarbrae aren’t assigned homework, but they are assigned a specific amount of reading to be completed with an older person. Because many of the children have parents who either can’t read English, or at least read it well, the Neighbourhood Hub found volunteers from Wilfrid Laurier University to create a reading buddy program of sorts.
Despite the issues in the area, there is one overwhelming sentiment shared by everyone: It’s a community no one is in a hurry to leave it behind.
“I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else,” said Dudgeon.
