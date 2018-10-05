What’s open/closed in Kitchener this Thanksgiving long weekend

Visit www.kitchener.ca/communitycentres to learn more about centre hours of operation over the holiday weekend. All community centres will be closed on Monday, Oct. 8 for Thanksgiving.

THE AUD and ARENAS

On Monday, Oct. 8, Lions Arena is closed. Don McLaren, Grand River, Sportsworld, The Aud, and Activa Sportsplex are open for rentals. The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation indoor track at Activa Sportsplex is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Both the administrative office and the Activa Box Office at The Aud will be closed on Monday, Oct. 8, although the facility will remain open for rentals.

BUDD PARK INDOOR FACILITY

Budd Park indoor facility will be closed on Monday.

ROAD CLOSURES

King Street will be closed from Water Street to Frederick Street until Oct. 8, 2018. During this time, cross traffic will only be permitted through the Queen Street intersection within this closure and traffic is fully accessible along Water Street and Frederick Street. City Hall parking can be accessed through the Duke and Young Street entrance.

WATERLOO REGION

Here’s a list of Region of Waterloo service changes for the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend - Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

What’s open/not affected:

Charles Street Terminal Open - building hours: 8:10 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. Ticket sales 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Ainslie Street Terminal Open - building hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. Ticket sales 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Closed 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

GRT Customer Service – 24 hours a day/7 days a week

Waterloo Region Museum – Fall Harvest Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doon Heritage Village open till 4 p.m. With the barns and cellars stocked for the winter ahead, we’re ready to celebrate the fall harvest! Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, sample a variety of heritage apples and play apple-inspired games, see blacksmithing demonstrations and hear music in the church.

Schneider Haus – Erntefest - Harvest Festival on Thanksgiving Day! Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop by after the Oktoberfest Parade and try some traditional German Zwiebelkuchen (Onion Cake) and Pflaumenkuchen (Plum Cake) freshly baked in our historic wood oven. Regular admission applies.

Region of Waterloo International Airport – Open - Will not be affected.

Garbage, recycling, green bin and yard waste collection as usual on holiday Monday, October 8. Reminder, have items out by 7 a.m. (All waste sites will be closed for residential waste drop off and compost pickup.)

Community Alzheimer Overnight Stay Program – Open Service First Call Centre (519-575-4400) – Open 24/7

What’s running on a special schedule:

Grand River Transit will be operating on a Sunday Schedule – Monday, October 8. Plan ahead and pick up a DayPass at either the Charles or Ainslie transit terminals.

What’s Closed:

All Regional Administrative Offices, including Home Child Care (99 Regina – Waterloo, 150 Frederick – Kitchener, 150 Main – Cambridge, 235 King – Kitchener, Airport Administrative offices) – Closed

Cambridge and Waterloo small vehicle transfer stations for residential waste drop-off - Closed

All Region of Waterloo Library locations– Closed

Region of Waterloo children’s centres – Closed

Sunnyside Home reception and administration – Closed

Sunnyside Wellness Centre – Closed

Community Alzheimer Day Program – Kitchener, Cambridge & Waterloo – Closed

Employment Resource Centres (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) – Closed

McDougal Cottage – Closed



