Oktoberfest kicks off with a splash

KITCHENER — With a spectacular spray of beer from the ceremonial keg tapping, Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest officially kicked off on Friday in front of Kitchener City Hall.
This was already the third keg tapping for newly crowned Miss Oktoberfest 2018 Sandra Dynka, who was wearing a traditional dress topped off with a tiara.
"Luckily I get the spot right behind the keg so I haven't got sprayed yet," Dynka said.
She continued her dry streak at the midday festivities in downtown Kitchener, with special guests, hockey broadcasters Ron MacLean and Tara Slone. The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour made a rare repeat appearance in honour of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest's 50th anniversary.
Slone held the spigot while festival president Margo Jones wielded the hammer — both wisely wearing aprons.
While this keg-tapping is always the showstopper, tappings happen throughout and leading up to the festival. German clubs have their own ceremonial tappings, and there are special root beer kegs for the kids to celebrate, too.
"It is a beer festival," Jones said of the multiple keg tappings.
Plus, they're always a bit hit with the crowds.
"People get so excited. The keg explodes. It's kind of like fireworks," she said.
The milestone birthday drew a German dancing group with close ties to the Kitchener festival.
"Their parents were here at the opening back in 1969," Jones said.
Dynka was born and raised in Kitchener, and Oktoberfest was a yearly event for her family. Now with her coronation, she views her greatest responsibility as encouraging others to enjoy the Bavarian celebration, which runs until Oct. 13.
"Just be a cheerleader, really, for Oktoberfest," Dynka said.
Oktoberfest is an annual tradition for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, said chief executive officer Wendi Campbell. And it's one the organization depends upon to feed the community's less fortunate.
Food and donations collected throughout the festival will help keep their shelves stocked into the fall.
"It's not just about the weekend," Campbell said.
Regional Chair Ken Seiling took the stage for his final Oktoberfest in the role, urging the large crowd gathered to support the food bank.
"Help someone in need. You'll never regret it," Seiling said.
Then he lightened the mood by readying everyone for what they came to see — the keg tapping.
"The beer's coming!"
