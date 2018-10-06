Carr betting on LNG to unlock China trade

The distinction Carr makes is significant. An attempt to launch formal free trade talks last winter stalled because Chinese leaders flatly rejected the Trudeau government's progressive trade agenda that would have included labour, gender and Indigenous rights.

And then there's that surprise clause in the new USMCA. It requires a member country to provide notice and information to the other two partners if it plans free trade talks with a "non-market" economy. It gives the other partners a say in the text of such a deal.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa blasted the inclusion of the new clause because it unfairly targets China's potential trading partners, and unfairly brands it as a "non market" economy.

Trade experts and analysts support the careful approach that Carr advocates because it gives Canada room to talk to China without overtly angering the United States.

"The Americans may still take notice but there's nothing to stop Canada from continuing to have productive conversations with the Chinese in areas that we have common interests," said Meredith Lilly, a trade expert at Carleton University.

Lilly said the non-market economy clause is unusual and represents a new way for the Trump administration to force its allies to "pick sides" in its ongoing trade dispute with China that has seen billions of dollars of tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, and retaliation by Beijing.

"You can view those as targeted at China, and the U.S. creating a template for future trade agreements with other countries beyond Mexico and Canada," said Lilly.

Derek Burney, who was a key player in the Brian Mulroney government that negotiated the original Canada-U.S. free trade deal, said he's not convinced the clause has any teeth to prevent Canada from moving forward economically with China, which he urged the government to do "as assertively" as possible.

"We have misfired in our approaches to China thus far. We have to redouble those efforts and get more serious, and not just with China, but with India as well," he said.

"China's going to be the No. 1 economy in a number of years, not decades. We've got to take it more seriously."

Burney said business needs to do more to find opportunities to capitalize on the major trade deals that Canada has already completed with the European Union and South Korea, among others, as well as the new TPP that the Trudeau government hopes to ratify this fall.

"I don't see as much evidence yet of our companies taking advantage of the openings that those agreements are giving us," said Burney. "The biggest handicap in Canada is complacency. We've become comfortable in the cocoon of dealing with the Americans for 75 per cent of our trade."

Carr is anything but complacent.

A full legislative effort is being made to ensure the rebooted TPP will be ratified this fall, giving Canada so-called first-mover advantage by being among the first six counties in the 11-country Pacific Rim pact to benefit. Meanwhile, Canada's battalion of 1,000 trade commissioners and a newly created Invest in Canada agency are pushing hard on all fronts, said Carr.

"All of it plays to the heart of our strategic investment, which is to safeguard the most important trading relationship for Canada, which we have done, while expanding possibilities, which we are doing."

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press