Rain can’t dampen Thanksgiving parade spirit

KITCHENER — The annual Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade started Monday morning, shrouded in mist then sprinkled by a sudden downpour, but it was not enough to quell the spirits of participants who were marching, music-making, dancing or just riding on floats along the Weber Street parade route.

Judges gave the Festival Award to "Old Lady In A Shoe," a float sponsored by PolarFoam Dimilec. Second place, the Harvest Award, went to the "KWO Experience Keg Tapping Team"and third place was "Pirate Ship"sponsored by Fear Farm.

The Twin Cities Award for best spirit/enthusiasm went to the "German Clubs of K-W, Princesses in a Carriage" and the Hans & Frieda Award for best use of animation went to the Region of Waterloo float.

Miss Oktoberfest Award for best visual went to "Schneiders Float," sponsored by Maple Leaf Foods