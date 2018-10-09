Man dead after struck by streetcar in Toronto

Toronto paramedics say a man has been killed after he was pinned underneath a streetcar in the city's east end.

They say emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8:15 p.m. Monday to reports of a man in his 50s being struck in the area of Queen Street and Broadview Avenue.

Paramedics say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man appears to have been riding his bike when he lost control and fell into the path of an oncoming streetcar.