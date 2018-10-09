RECALLS: Loblaws frozen chicken fries and Dream on Me portable cribs

Here is our weekly round up of current product recalls. For more details on each, please click on links. Don't forget to check back next week for new items.
FOOD
$10 Chicken Fries – Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling certain batches of $10 Chicken Fries (1.81 kg bag) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. The affected products are labelled "2019 JN 22".
This recall is part of an ongoing Public Health Agency of Canada investigation into outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to raw chicken, including frozen raw breaded chicken products. As of October 2, 2018, there have been 433 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella illness investigated as part of the illness outbreaks across Canada – 151 of which were reported in Ontario.
CHILDREN'S PRODUCTS
Dream on Me brand portable cribs – Garderie Dépôt is recalling Dream on Me brand 2-in-1 portable cribs with the model number 682B. The crib does not meet Canadian standards for the minimum distance between the top surface of the mattress support and the lowest fixed side, posing a fall hazard.
Visit the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for a complete listing of all food recalls and allergy alerts.
Visit healthycanadians.gc.ca for all recalls and safety alerts pertaining to consumer products, vehicles, and health products sold in Canada.
