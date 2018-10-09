3 fundamental ways to be fire safe

News 02:07 PM Kitchener Post

The Kitchener Fire Department is urging everyone to LOOK, LISTEN and LEARN about fire safety during this year’s Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7 to 13.

The three fundamental actions people can take to be fire-safe:

1. LOOK for potential fire hazards around your home.

• Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. If you must leave, turn off the stove.

• Encourage smokers to smoke outside. Always extinguish cigarettes in large, deep ashtrays that cannot be knocked over.

• Check electrical cords for damage such as fraying or nicks. A damaged cord can expose wires and result in a potential shock or fire hazard.

2. LISTEN for the smoke alarms in an emergency.

• Make sure everyone knows the sound of the smoke alarms and can hear them in an emergency.

• Early detection of fire provided by smoke alarms gives you the extra seconds you need to get out safely.

3. LEARN two ways out of every room.

• Practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home before a fire starts so you and your family can get out quickly.

 

3 fundamental ways to be fire safe

Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7 to 13

News 02:07 PM Kitchener Post

The Kitchener Fire Department is urging everyone to LOOK, LISTEN and LEARN about fire safety during this year’s Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7 to 13.

The three fundamental actions people can take to be fire-safe:

1. LOOK for potential fire hazards around your home.

• Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. If you must leave, turn off the stove.

• Encourage smokers to smoke outside. Always extinguish cigarettes in large, deep ashtrays that cannot be knocked over.

• Check electrical cords for damage such as fraying or nicks. A damaged cord can expose wires and result in a potential shock or fire hazard.

2. LISTEN for the smoke alarms in an emergency.

• Make sure everyone knows the sound of the smoke alarms and can hear them in an emergency.

• Early detection of fire provided by smoke alarms gives you the extra seconds you need to get out safely.

3. LEARN two ways out of every room.

• Practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home before a fire starts so you and your family can get out quickly.

 

3 fundamental ways to be fire safe

Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7 to 13

News 02:07 PM Kitchener Post

The Kitchener Fire Department is urging everyone to LOOK, LISTEN and LEARN about fire safety during this year’s Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7 to 13.

The three fundamental actions people can take to be fire-safe:

1. LOOK for potential fire hazards around your home.

• Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. If you must leave, turn off the stove.

• Encourage smokers to smoke outside. Always extinguish cigarettes in large, deep ashtrays that cannot be knocked over.

• Check electrical cords for damage such as fraying or nicks. A damaged cord can expose wires and result in a potential shock or fire hazard.

2. LISTEN for the smoke alarms in an emergency.

• Make sure everyone knows the sound of the smoke alarms and can hear them in an emergency.

• Early detection of fire provided by smoke alarms gives you the extra seconds you need to get out safely.

3. LEARN two ways out of every room.

• Practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home before a fire starts so you and your family can get out quickly.

 