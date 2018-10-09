Pipeline massive sparks fire in northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A natural gas pipeline has ruptured and sparked a massive fire northeast of Prince George, B.C.

The rupture occurred on a natural gas transmission pipeline owned and operated by Enbridge about 13.5 kilometres from Prince George on Tuesday evening, Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes said in an emailed statement.

It ignited at the site, which is in a rural area. There are no reports of injuries, he said.

"Enbridge emergency crews have responded, have isolated and are currently depressurizing two natural gas transmission lines in the vicinity to contain the incident," he said. "The incident area has been cordoned off to maintain public safety."