Kitchener South-Hespeler announce Alan Keeso as candidate for 2019 Federal Election

After a nomination vote was held on Tuesday night, Alan Keeso has been appointed the new representative of the federal Conservative party in Kitchener-South Hespeler riding in preparation for the 2019 Federal Election.

"Canada's conservatives have a positive vision for Canada, and having Alan join our team will ensure Kitchener South-Hespeler gets the strong representation they deserve in a Conservative government that will lower taxes, and put people before government," said Alide Forstmanis, President of the Kitchener South-Hespeler Conservative electoral district.

Keeso is currently a consultant with the Business Development Bank, and was formerly an advisor to businesses with Grant Thronton. Keeso also holds two master's degrees from Oxford University; one in business and the other in diversity.

"The next election is just over a year away, and I'm going to work everyday to help show residents of Kitchener South-Hespeler how an Andrew Scheer Conservative government will help them not just get by, but get ahead," Keeso said. "Kitchener South-Hespeler is a hub of tech innovation and manufacturing, but it needs the right kind of political leadership to ensure that it can attract investment and entrepreneurs, and I'll fight just do to that."