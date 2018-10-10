Vandalism suspected in Kitchener shed fire

KITCHENER — Vandalism is suspected after a shed caught fire at an unoccupied home in Kitchener on Tuesday.

At 10 p.m., fire crews were called to a home at 333 Victoria St. N., near Lancaster Street, where a shed at the back of a home was on fire, said Platoon Chief Steve Zurell.

"The fire was on the shed at the back (of the home) apparently and the flames kind of licked into the eaves of the roof itself, so we had to cut some holes in the roof itself just to ensure there was no fire extension into the attic of the house," he said.

Vandalism is suspected, he said.