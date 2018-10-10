Kitchener opening advanced polls for 'unhoused' residents

The City of Kitchener is going to new lengths to get eligible voters to vote on or before the day of the municipal election, Oct. 22.

Advanced polling stations this Thursday at St. John’s Kitchen (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Ray of Hope (4 to 8 p.m.) aim to provide “unhoused residents” with opportunities to vote in a “space that is easily accessible and familiar.”

In a press release sent out Wednesday, Tonya Veburg, chief executive officer for Ray of Hope, said it’s vital all members of the community have the opportunity to have their voice heard and vote count.

"To be able to vote in a place of acceptance and non-judgement is an important statement to our community," stated Tom Friesen, an outreach worker at St. John’s Kitchen. “It says ‘your voice matters.’”

City clerk Christine Tarling said the city has taken a proactive approach to remove barriers that may inhibit residents without permanent housing from voting. “We believe strongly that the voting process should be inclusive and that all residents have the right to cast their ballot with dignity.”

The city visited the YMCA, soup kitchens and shelters, as well as alternative housing units to put up posters and connect with staff to expand their reach. Also, 5,000 door hangers were distributed to 38 high-rise rental apartment buildings across the city to increase awareness of the upcoming election and provide residents with voting information.

Tarling says it’s the city’s foremost priority to empower its citizens to vote.

Unhoused residents without valid identification can obtain the paperwork needed to vote without having to connect with city staff directly or travel to city hall.

“If you are an eligible elector, the City of Kitchener hopes you will be making your way to one of many polling locations across the city to exercise your right to vote,” the advisory sent out Wednesday states. “To participate in a municipal election is to contribute positively to your community, by helping to determine the government that will serve you in making important decisions regarding everyday services such as roads, public transit, childcare, local policing, water and sewers, and parks and recreation.”

Voter notification cards are mailed to residents as a courtesy to provide information on where and when to vote, noted Tarling. “Voter notification cards are not required to vote, but the information they provide can translate into greater voter turnout for residents.”