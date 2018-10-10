No new rules on weed in workplace, groups say

OTTAWA — Employer and labour groups say the Trudeau Liberals aren't planning to roll out any new workplace impairment rules for federally-regulated workers once cannabis is legalized next week.

Employers on the federally-struck committee wanted new labour code rules to provide detailed guidance to businesses on their and their employees' responsibilities after legalization.

A joint employer-worker group spent the last two years debating potential changes to the federal labour code, but ended up split over whether to allow for mandatory drug and alcohol testing starting Oct. 17.

Private sector employers say they are frustrated the Liberals haven't given a meaningful response to concerns about an increased workplace safety risk once cannabis is legalized.