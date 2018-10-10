Wilmot's 100 Women Who Care goes outside of the box

Wilmot's 100 Women Who Care was founded in August 2015 with a mission to highlight and financially support the services provided by charities and not-for-profit organizations that impact the lives of Wilmot Township residents.

Over the succeeding 36 months, 100 Women Wilmot members have voted over $100,000 to assist the work of 13 organizations.

The organization’s most recent meeting saw three organizations vying for financial support: Strong Start to Reading, K-W Habilitation and St. Monica’s House.

The members’ vote saw Strong Start being awarded almost $10,000 to support their work assisting young readers in area schools.

But for K-W Habilitation, a not-for-profit organization that provides individualized services and supports to children with special needs and adults with developmental disabilities, the opportunity to “pitch” their “Our Farm” project also provided a dream come true.

Co-chair of 100 Women Who Care Wilmot Kathy Lantz explains:

“One of our members was so impressed with the presentation by K-W Habilitation that while she voted to support Strong Start at the meeting, on her own, she donated $10,000 to help build a greenhouse for K-W Habilitation.”

Lantz, who shares co-chair responsibilities with Marilyn Sararus, says the spirit of the 100 Women Who Care Wilmot’s philosophy is illustrated by the member’s anonymous donation.

“We have always encouraged our members to go outside the presentations they hear at the meetings, if they feel they want to support a presenter — even if the majority doesn’t vote for them.”

The large donation will travel a long way to build a greenhouse for K-W Habilitation’s over 1,000 individuals and their families, many of whom contribute their labours to two “Our Farm” organic garden projects.