Top court to rule on new hearing in N.S. killing

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to rule this morning on whether it will hear an appeal in the case of a Nova Scotia man accused of committing a Hells Angels-ordered killing 18 years ago.

Dean Kelsie was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder by a judge and jury in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

But the Appeal Court of Nova Scotia ordered a new trial after ruling last year that the trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury, particularly when it came to what the jurors could make of the hearsay evidence of co-conspirators.

The ruling also says the judge should have mentioned manslaughter to the jury as an alternative verdict, even though Kelsie's lawyer didn't object that it wasn't.