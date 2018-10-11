TheMuseum perusing possibilities for expansion in downtown Kitchener

“I see nothing but great potential,” Clark said. However, he warned that from his past experience in Kingston, partnerships will be paramount.

One woman emphasized that travelling exhibits keep her coming back each year as a member. Others on hand stressed the need to incorporate more STEM programming in the future.

That could mean developing dedicated spaces that various organizations, such as local post-secondary institutions, could operate themselves on an ongoing basis, Marskell hinted.

During his presentation that lasted about an hour, Marskell said bringing together various groups under a variety of arrangements, business models and sponsorship structures will be vital to becoming financially viable and, ultimately, sustainable.

TheMuseum’s current operations are unsustainable, Marskell told the small audience of about 15 people on hand for the stakeholders’ update on Wednesday evening.

Capacity inside the 38,000-square-foot, four-floor building is a major roadblock as closures for renovations and maintenance often cut into the bottom line.

Although the museum is a not-for-profit entity, it’s still not eligible for operating funding from the federal and provincial governments and must generate 75% of its budget on its own, which is no longer feasible.

Continuing to work with local municipalities will be vital, Marskell said, acknowledging city and regional staff members who were present at Wednesday’s gathering.

“We have three paths forward,” he said. “One is status quo, and if we stay status quo we’ll be gone in three to four years. It will be over.”

Another path is to scale back and ironically, maybe become a children’s museum again, he said.

“That’s certainly not something that any of us want to do.”

The former regional children’s museum that Marskell inherited following three years of a failed arrangement inside the former Goudies department store was built on a flawed concept of how many families were in the catchment area, he said. But its visionaries still raised $17 million and helped transform the city-owned building into what it is today.

Kitchener has changed a lot during the past 12 years, Marskell noted, touching on some of the makerspace programming and “Museum After Dark” events that attract urbanites moving into new condo towers. He said he personally wants to stay unique and build within the DNA of the community.

He doesn’t believe it will be a problem finding the funding to close the sale of the bank building, likely in late 2019.

Museum officials have met with more than a dozen wealthy individuals and corporations who are considering making a contribution and Marskell said he expects some announcements in the two- to three-month time frame.

His advisers say TheMuseum is in a great place for a community campaign, with good credibility and a board and staff that are second to none.

“It’s very positive," he said, "but there are also a lot of balls in the air.

“The vacant bank will need to be torn down; then we have to build something.

“Do we go higher? It all loops back to what the community wants, then determining what we can build and afford.”

Marskell said TheMuseum has engaged KCI Ketchum Canada fundraising consultants on its behalf, which recently helped the Stratford Festival raise $100 million.

“They’re asking: Can we get to $20 million dollars without government money. Is there that much, just from a base? So we’re waiting on that one.”

Marskell, who shepherded a million-dollar family contribution last year, said he intends to keep the funds separate to serve as an ongoing endowment.

“We’re looking to you and to all,” he said of the expansion plan. “What should it be?”