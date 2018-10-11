Smashmouth announced on Thursday morning that they would be cancelling their show at the Thursday night Oktoberfest concert at Bingemans, as Steve Harwell has been hospitalized.
The rock band tweeted that their lead singer has an "emergency illness."
They also mentioned that they look forward to re-scheduling the performnace in Kitchener in 2019.
Loud Luxury and other supporting acts are set to perform Thursday night.
It is with great regret we will be unable to perform at tonight's show at Bingemans in Kitchener for OktoberFest. Our singer had an emergency illness that required hospitalization. We look forward to rescheduling this performance for the great people of Kitchner in early 2019.
— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) October 11, 2018
