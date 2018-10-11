Growing your own has a host of benefits, says Waterloo hydroponics store

Growing your own supply has a list of benefits, including the price.
“Once you get going, you can produce at about $1 per gram,” said Andrew West, whose mom, Ella, started The Indoor Farmer six years ago.
The Indoor Farmer, located in north Waterloo just off of King Street North, deals in everything you could possibly need for cannabis growing, from the seeds, to fertilizer, to the lights.
While the indoor hydroponics store has been outfitting medical users with what they need for growing for the last number of years, legalization on Oct. 17 will change things.
“The legal acceptance is a huge thing,” said Charlie West, Andrew’s brother. The two run the store and supply chain.
While they are expecting a sudden surge in business as the doors open on Oct. 17, they do feel that gradually, more people will get into growing their own supply — especially once prices are released by the Ontario government-run website, the Ontario Cannabis Store.
“Once they see those prices, they’re going to realize that growing your own is the better way to go,” said Andrew.
Even before legalization, the brothers have seen a difference in the way people approach growing their own pot.
“We used to have people come here and park down there, or they would ask to come in the back door,” said Charlie. “They would come in and ask about growing cherry tomatoes.”
Now, with there being more social acceptance toward people growing their own supply and consuming cannabis in general, he said the conversation is much more open.
“We have some people coming in here just to pick our brains and that’s what we’re all about,” said Charlie. “We want to help people grow the best quality plants they can grow.”
While growers can eventually get to a $1 per gram output, there is an initial upfront cost. The store has put together three separate packages to help people get started with their own cultivation.
The bronze package, which includes a tent, as well as a light and other accessories to go with it, costs $579.99. The silver package, which has the same equipment, but upgraded, is $1,079.99 and the gold package is up to $2,499.99. All three packages will allow growers to grow the maximum legal amount — four plants — but vary in terms of quality.
The seeds can range anywhere from $40 to $200 and vary in terms of output, strains and ease of growing.
But, Andrew warns, with seeds especially, you get what you pay for.
“I’ve seen high quality seeds thrive in less than favourable conditions,” said Andrew, adding that indica strains are typically easier to grow.
While there are obvious cost savings by growing your own supply, the brothers said there are other benefits as well.
“You know exactly what is going into it,” said Andrew.
And, as with gardening in general, it can be good for your mental well-being.
“It’s therapeutic,” he added.
“The winter is long,” joked Charlie.
Plus, he said, people get satisfaction out of creating the perfect plant.
“Everyone is open and proud,” said Andrew. “They bring in pictures and show us.”
While the store has the materials and knowledge surrounding cannabis cultivation, there are a number of people who use the hydroponics for other uses. Those include tomatoes, hot peppers or even carnivorous plants.
To celebrate the legalization of cannabis in Canada, the store will host a barbecue, sale, raffle, and a free gift with every $50 spent.
