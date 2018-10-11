Trudeau names lawyer, Mi'kmaq chief to Senate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Ontario lawyer Josee Forest-Niesing and Mi'kmaq leader Brian Francis from Prince Edward Island as the newest members of the Senate.

The two are the latest senators to be appointed through the open nomination process created by Trudeau, who has now appointed 45 independent members to the Red Chamber.

Forest-Niesing is from Sudbury, where she has specialized as a trial lawyer dealing with family, civil litigation and employment cases while also serving as an active member and volunteer in the local francophone community.

Francis is the high-profile chief of the Abegweit First Nation on PEI's northern coast and has served in a variety of positions, including with the federal fisheries department as a contact for local First Nations and as an advocate for Indigenous culture in the province.