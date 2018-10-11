'I actually didn’t know it was this bad': council candidates, members of WRAMA meet to discuss controversial Waterloo residential by-law

He said the fund was built into the cost of the license.

Whaley noted there has been friction between the city and the WRAMA, but “there doesn’t need to be,” and says the two parties can work together.

“I think one of the things we need to do during the next term of council is to revisit the amount of the license fee, and adjust it according to the fact to a reserve fund that’s robust and we don’t have to continue to play into it,” Whaley said.

Smith disagreed, saying cutting the fees doesn’t necessarily improve the program, so “there’s no reason to have it.”

Whaley was the only incumbent councillor that was present at the event while several candidates were on hand. Ward 1 candidates Rainer Neufeld and Rob Parent, Ward 2 candidate Royce Bodaly, Ward 5 candidate Jen Vasic, Ward 6 candidate Oliver Campbell and Ward 7 candidate Devon McKenzie were in attendance.

“I actually didn’t know it was this bad, yikes,” said Campbell, who spoke at the podium. “A large part of my platform is to revamp this bylaw, or at least make sure it’s restructured completely, or even just scrapping the thing entirely.

“Honestly, it’s been a negative effect unfortunately for you guys, and I just want you to remember, people in this room that have come to this meeting, I haven’t seen many incumbent councillors, and I don’t know, maybe they’re too afraid, because they’ve had the chance to scrap this by-law, and they’ve had the time, but they haven’t fixed it. “

Campbell encouraged people to come talk to the “people that are new to this” and have “no hidden agenda.”

“This is a problem the city needs to fix immediately."

While WRAMA president Andrew Macallum says he didn’t want the event turning into a campaign piece or a debate, candidates still had their voices heard.

McKenzie reiterated the point that landlords have to transfer the extra costs to their tenants to make their investments worthwhile.

“Waterloo, again because of its financial situation has to get creative to generate capital for the infrastructure that we’re doing. I think often Waterloo is maybe taking the wrong, not necessarily entire wrong, but they’re definitely taking the easy route where they go after the landlords and property owner’s time and time again just to foot those bills,” McKenzie said.

“I would like to see our region working with larger corporations to figure out these private-public partnerships and help build infrastructure in city they’re looking to do business in.”

Incumbent mayor Dave Jaworsky is in the favour of the by-law because he said it benefits student housing while candidates Kelly Steiss and Chris Kolednik both say that it needs to be review. However, no mayoral candidates were in attendance at the meeting.

Neufeld, who also took the podium is heavily opposed to the by-law.

“There has been time to fix it, and it’s still broken, that is very discouraging. Why do we need three licenses for a purpose-filled triplex that met code at the time, and still meets code. I don’t know what to call that but a cash grab," he said.