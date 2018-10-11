Members of the Waterloo Regional Apartment Management Association as well as potential City of Waterloo councillors gathered on Wednesday to discuss the controversial residential rental housing by-law.
The majority of those in attendance at the Golf's Steakhouse in Kitchener as well as potential councillors were skeptical of the by-law, which places extra stress on landlords and tenants in the city.
The City of Waterloo states the that law “gives us the ability to manage low-rise residential rental housing in the city. It balances the needs of property owners with those of residents looking for safe, adequate and properly maintained rental accomodation, while limiting the impact of large rental housing units on residential neighbourhoods.”
The by-law also states that landlords must apply for the license if they’re renting out a low-rise residential property in Waterloo while rental units are not permitted to have more than four bedrooms.
Larry Smith, a board member at WRAMA, says the bylaw should be scrapped completely.
“The cost of this program basically gets passed onto the tenant, and when it gets passed onto the tenant, rent goes up, and affordability suffers,” he said.
“This is the only government that has this licensing programming in Canada, it’s not needed, they say it’s supposed to be a neutral tax, but it’s not. Kitchener looked at it, they decided they don’t need it, Cambridge looked at it they don’t need it, so why does Waterloo need it?”
Ward 5 Coun. Mark Whaley though took a different stance, as he spoke briefly at the meeting before leaving due to family reasons. Whaley, who is running for re-election, says Waterloo citizens that he has spoken to feel more safe because of the licensed units in their neighbourhood
He also noted that there should be adjustments though to the financials.
“When we first enacted the bylaw, we had to come up with a price tag for your license, and one of the things we had to work in that time we needed a reserve fund built up, so if there was any legal challenges, we had a reserve fund built up, “ said Whaley.
He says that the fund was built into the cost of the license.
Whaley noted there has been friction between the city and the WRAMA, but “there doesn’t need to be,” and says the two parties can work together.
“I think one of the things we need to do during the next term of council is to revisit the amount of the license fee, and adjust it according to the fact to a reserve fund that’s robust and we don’t have to continue to play into it,” Whaley said.
Smith disagreed though, saying cutting the fees doesn’t necessarily improve the program, so “there’s no reason to have it.”
Whaley was the only incumbent councillor that was present at the event while several candidates were on hand. Ward 1 candidates Rainer Neufeld and Rob Parent, Ward 1 candidate Royce Bodaly, Ward 5 candidate Jen Vasic, Ward 6 candidate Oliver Campbell and Ward 7 candidate Devon McKenzie were in attendance.
“I actually didn’t know it was this bad, yikes,” said Campbell, who spoke at the podium. “A large part of my platform is to revamp this bylaw, or at least make sure it’s restructured completely, or even just scrapping the thing entirely.
“Honestly, it’s been a negative effect unfortunately for you guys, and I just want you to remember, people in this room that have come to this meeting, I haven’t seen many incumbent councillors, and I don’t know, maybe they’re too afraid, because they’ve had the chance to scrap this by-law, and they’ve had the time, but they haven’t fixed it. “
Campbell encouraged people to come talk to the “people that are new to this” and have “no hidden agenda.”
“This is a problem the city needs to fix immediately."
While President of the WRAMA Andrew Macallum says he didn’t want the event turning into a campaign piece or a debate, candidates still had their voices heard.
McKenzie reiterated the point that landlords have to transfer the extra costs to their tenants to make their investments worthwhile.
“Waterloo, again because of its financial situation has to get creative to generate capital for the infrastructure that we’re doing. I think often Waterloo is maybe taking the wrong, not necessarily entire wrong, but they’re definitely taking the easy route where they go after the landlords and property owner’s time and time again just to foot those bills,” McKenzie said.
“I would like to see our region working with larger corporations to figure out these private-public partnerships and help build infrastructure in city they’re looking to do business in.”
Mayor Waterloo Dave Jaworsky is in the favour of the by-law because it benefits student housing while candidates Kelly Steiss and Chris Kolednik both say that it needs to be review. However, no mayor candidates were in attendance at the meeting.
Neufeld, who also took the podium is heavily opposed to the by-law.
“There has been time to fix it, and it’s still broken, that is very discouraging. Why do we need three licenses for a purpose-filled triplex that met code at the time, and still meets code. I don’t know what to call that but a cash grab, “ he said.
