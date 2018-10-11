Meet new Conservative MP candidate Alan Keeso

Alan Keeso, the new Conservative MP candidate in Kitchener-South Hespeler, says competitive economy in the region as well as fiscal responsibility are a couple of the main issues facing the area.

“Primarily there is a big concern on fiscal responsibility, tax dollars going towards servicing the debt, versus services people that need, so there is a real call for return to fiscal responsibility (for) future generations, as well and what that debt is going to do them," he said.

The 35-year-old was born and raised in Listowel, but has travelled a fare bit for education, sports, and professional opportunities.

Keeso played hockey on a scholarship at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Massachussetts while he also earned two Master’s degrees at Oxford University; in biodiversity and business.

He also served in the Canadian reserves as an officer in the infantry in Vancouver before his time in the United Kingdom. When he returned from the U.K., he decided politics would be a good way to serve.

“It’s really a calling to serve, years ago, when asking the question, what’s the best way for me to serve, it was in our armed forces, i felt hat the skill set i had at the time was best put to use with boots on the ground in the infantry, and serving our country that way,” said Keeso.

Keeso says he has a very supportive family from his wife Jacqueline, as well has his parents and siblings in Listowel. He moved to the Kitchener South-Hespeler area this past summer, but has lived in the Region for a while.

The main facility of Keeso’s family’ sawmill, Keeso Ltd and Sons Ltd., burnt down in September in a devastating fire, but the cause of the fire was unknown.

In addition, Keeso worked a fare bit with Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee on her successful campaign and has also had some interaction with MP of Perth-Wellington, John Nater.

Keeso’s main competitor for a spot in the House of Commons in 2019 will likely be current Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara.