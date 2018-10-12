ST. F.X. student accused of sexual assault withdraws

MacDonald, also vice-chancellor of St. F.X., alluded to the broader social situation, saying the university appreciates the continued community engagement as it navigates "this very complex, and long-standing societal issue."

In order to improve the university's policies, MacDonald said there will be a review of the school's disciplinary code as it relates to appeals.

He said he's also asked for an update on the connection between St. F.X.'s new sexual violence policy and the university’s code of conduct to ensure continuity between the work of the school's sexualized violence prevention committee and the university’s judicial process.

"We can, and will, do better to support victim/survivors of sexual violence," MacDonald said.

Students at St. F.X. have called for a review of the school's sexual violence policy to ensure a "survivor-centric" approach.

Student Union president Rebecca Mesay has said she's witnessed a range of emotions among students from "anger to sadness to fear."

She published a letter outlining the student union's recommendations to address sexualized violence on campus — a response MacDonald called inspiring.

Nova Scotia Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis said this week he was "shocked" by the university's handling of the case.

He told the legislature he asked his department to explore options to remove students accused of sexual violence from campus while criminal proceedings are ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the department said the provincial sexual violence prevention committee will review the stand-alone sexual violence policies of all Nova Scotia universities.

"The minister has also asked this committee to look at the reporting and communications processes related to sexual violence within universities to ensure they're survivor-centric," Shannon Kerr said in an email.

"The priority is to ensure all sexual violence policies and procedures in Nova Scotia post-secondary institutions are survivor-centric."

Karen Busby, a law professor at the University of Manitoba, said Dalhousie University's sexualized violence policy offers a good guideline for how post-secondary institutions can handle sexual assault disclosures.

In particular, she highlighted the Halifax university's accommodations and interim measures. The policy requires an adviser to meet with the complaint to discuss available options, including "prohibiting the respondent from being on some or all of the university premises"

Busby said the interim measures are not for punitive ends — as a suspension would be, for example — but instead prioritize health and safety.

— By Brett Bundale in Halifax

By The Canadian Press