East Coast could see rain, winds from Michael

HALIFAX — Forecasters say post-tropical storm Michael could soak much of Atlantic Canada as it continues its northerly track after laying waste to parts of Florida.

Environment Canada issued a slew of special weather statements and warnings Friday for New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

It says much of the region will see heavy rains, with parts of southern Newfoundland forecast to get up to 40 millimetres as the storm quickly moves south of the Avalon peninsula Friday evening before heading out to sea Saturday.

Winds were extending up to 445 kilometres from its centre and could strengthen again to about 100 kilometres an hour in areas along the East Coast.