10 pricey gifts to Justin Trudeau and family

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regularly receives lavish gifts from world leaders and dignitaries, usually as a matter of protocol.

But a growing trend among freebies to the prime minister and his family are gifts from clothing designers and private companies. Here is just a taste of some of the many gifts the Trudeau family has received over the last year:

— Hard-shell carry-on luggage pieces for Justin Trudeau and his wife from Herschel Supply Co., B.C.

— Blue dress given to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau from Montreal designer Daniel Leinad.