Waterloo-based tech firm Mozzaz bringing mobile health care intervention to the world

In Canada, Mozzaz’s clients include the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, which launched a mobile app for patients last year, enabling them to stay connected between appointments, schedule self-assessment forms and access reminders for medications, thereby creating staff efficiencies.

The paradigm shift now is “patient-first care” so people can have tools to care for themselves and be connected with care teams, Wahab said, whether it be parents or more formal, clinical care providers.

“We empower individuals in their journey while providing a collaborative program for the entire circle of care,” he said.

Research shows the more patients are actively engaged in their care, the better the outcomes, Gahir noted.

“Overall our technology is used being used by addiction programs, foster families and people with severe mental illness,” he said. “Where we started our work was in the long-term complex care market, so people with chronic diseases, autism, brain injury, and other long-term support services for individuals with dementia.”

Mozzaz celebrated five years in Waterloo in September and has recently expanded with offices located in the U.S. and India.

The company had received gestational funding and currently employs about 50 people but is hoping to attain venture capital later this year, Wahab noting that its only obstacles now pertain to growth.

He said the company needs more people to need people to support its programs and potential customers are concerned about its ability to deliver.

However Mozzaz touts its products as fast and easy to deploy, using Microsoft Azure cloud computing service, so health care organizations can launch applications in days, not months, while ensuring a high-level of compliance with health care industry standards.

Microsoft’s recent decision to open new data centres in Canada has eliminated barriers, said Wahab. The company plans on growing aggressively across the country in the coming year, hoping to add half a dozen new payers and 20 to 30 care providers.