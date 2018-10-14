Montrealers line up for vintage transit items

Sunday's sale was held in the Bellechasse garage, which has housed the city's fleet since 1941 and is set to be demolished next year.

Items ranged in price from $10 for a bus sign to $500 for a large panel displaying the transit agency's logo, with proceeds going to local charities.

Most items, including the platform signs and fare boxes, ranged from $40 to $100.

The lineup to get in was hundreds of people long, stretching around the block and down the next street.

"It's like nothing I've seen before," marvelled Miriam Roy, who had come with her husband. "It's bigger than a Rudsak sale."

Roy said she and husband came to the sale in the hopes of grabbing "a little piece of our neighbourhood."

While she failed to secure a sign from her local Atwater subway station, she and her husband nevertheless emerged with an Old Montreal panel to display in their living room.

Transit agency chairman Philippe Schnobb said the agency had expected a big crowd but the turnout exceeded expectations.

While Sunday's garage sale was prompted by the bus depot's move, he said those who missed out this time will have other chances, noting that several subway stations are currently under renovation, and items scrounged from the construction will likely be going up for sale some time in the future.

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press