Parkrun: social time with running shoes

KITCHENER — Rhys Harrison wasn't too sure when his dad suggested he come out with him on Saturday morning for a friendly five-kilometre run through Victoria Park.

But the 12-year-old admitted it was pretty fun to be part of a crowd of more than 30 runners, zipping along beneath the trees.

"I thought it was cool," he said as they warmed up afterwards at a nearby coffee shop. "There were people walking their dogs or pushing their babies and they were kind of cheering us on."

The informal run takes place every week in the park, and is part of a network called Parkrun that holds weekly runs in spots all around the world. The runs, which are held in 20 countries, from Russia to Swaziland, are always five km, always low-key and non-competitive, and always include a social time afterwards.

Parkrun started in 2004 with 13 runners in Teddington, United Kingdom. Today millions of runners take part in hundreds of runs every week. It spread to Canada two years ago, and the first parkrun started in Victoria Park in mid-June.

John Manning usually runs every Saturday at the parkrun near his home in Tring, northwest of London in Great Britain. He was visiting family in Waterloo and was thrilled to hear a local parkrun had started up.

"It's great. You just turn up, and meet all these lovely people," he said. "Our course at home is very different — it has a lot more hills, whereas here, you get a warning about the (Canada) geese you have to navigate around."

Julia Heyens, who helped set up the Kitchener parkrun, stressed that the runs are not races, and are meant for runners of all abilities.

"It's aimed at everybody," Heyens said, adding that families, kids and people in their 70s have taken part. There's no financial barrier — no pricey equipment or gym memberships. The Victoria Park venue was chosen partly because it's close to transit.

"It's not a race," she said. "We have people who come out and walk. It's really about getting out and enjoying the outdoors, and enjoying the park, and about having social time afterwards."