Waterloo regional council candidate Sean Strickland



In advance of the municipal election, we've asked the candidates for Waterloo representation on regional council one simple question: Why should the public vote for you?

It has been an honour and privilege to serve the citizens of Waterloo as your regional councillor over the past number of years. We have accomplished a lot together including improved transit, improved roads, improved cycling infrastructure, additional affordable housing and investments in social programs that help the poor and disadvantaged. Waterloo is a great place to work and raise a family. But, more works need to be done. If re-elected I will work to; include dollars for cycling infrastructure in road budgets, construct 600 kilometers of bike lanes, trails and sidewalks, advocate for all way all day GO to run before 2024, ensure plans to improve access to the 401 on the West side of Waterloo are completed, continue to protect the countryside line, create 500 more affordable housing units and improve communication with residents for intensification projects. I am also committed to working with local technology companies to improve traffic flow along busy regional roads. Balancing increased community investments with moderate tax increases has been my approach as Chair of Budget committee and I will continue this approach if re-elected.

BIG CHALLENGES ARE AHEAD OF US

Our region is set to face big challenges over the next four years. Ontario’s new government has already brought rapid changes and funding cuts – including the repeal of the carbon tax, which will have an impact on funding for municipal infrastructure. In the Region, we’re also electing a new Regional Chair, as well as the commissioning of ION. Successfully integrating the ION with GRT and growing ridership will be key. In the face of these challenges, it is important to have experienced, steady hands at the council table. I believe the best approach to navigating these challenges is by electing candidates who have strong, experienced leadership. My roots in Waterloo run deep and I am proud of our community and what we have accomplished together. But more work needs to be done. With your support I would be honoured to serve the citizens of Waterloo as your regional councillor for another four years