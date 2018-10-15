Male arrested, charged after alleged sexual assault in Mooregate area of Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a male in the Mooregate Crescent area of Kitchener over the weekend after an alleged sexual assault.

A female reported that was she was outside a building in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning, when she was sexually assaulted by the male, according to police.

Police arrested the male, whose age was not disclosed, and charged him with sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS's Special Victims Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.