Man faces charges after "confronting" family with weapon on Kitchener trail

News 11:23 AM Kitchener Post

A 19-year-old man is facing three charges after "confronting" a family on a Kitchener trail on Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police. 

Police say a father and his three children also said the man had set up a tent in the area and appeared to be living there. 

WRPS arrested the man, and charged him with Assault With a Weapon, Weapons Dangerous, and Carry Concealed Weapon. 

Man faces charges after "confronting" family with weapon on Kitchener trail

19-year-old allegedly approached family at outdoor trail in Hidden Valley area

News 11:23 AM Kitchener Post

A 19-year-old man is facing three charges after "confronting" a family on a Kitchener trail on Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police. 

Police say a father and his three children also said the man had set up a tent in the area and appeared to be living there. 

WRPS arrested the man, and charged him with Assault With a Weapon, Weapons Dangerous, and Carry Concealed Weapon. 

Man faces charges after "confronting" family with weapon on Kitchener trail

19-year-old allegedly approached family at outdoor trail in Hidden Valley area

News 11:23 AM Kitchener Post

A 19-year-old man is facing three charges after "confronting" a family on a Kitchener trail on Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police. 

Police say a father and his three children also said the man had set up a tent in the area and appeared to be living there. 

WRPS arrested the man, and charged him with Assault With a Weapon, Weapons Dangerous, and Carry Concealed Weapon. 