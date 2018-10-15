Motorcyclist in Kitchener suffers serious injuries after going airborne following crash

News 11:54 AM Kitchener Post

A motorcyclist in Kitchener suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Sunday afternoon in Kitchener. 

Police say the 47-year-old man, who was riding at a high speed,  crashed into the curb and went airborne.

The accident occurred on Homer Watson Boulevard as he entered the exit lane on Huron Road. 

Police also said the man has been charged with Careless Driving. 

