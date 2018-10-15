Trudeau rolls dice with pot legalization

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is ready for cannabis legalization as the country prepares to push the green light on recreational use for adults.

Speaking on Parliament Hill, Trudeau says the government has worked for years to prepare for a legalized regime, adding the current approach to cannabis is not protecting young people or communities from organized crime.

Conservative House leader Candice Bergen is not convinced, saying the government rushed legalization.

She points to issues at the Canada-U.S. border and provincial and municipal concerns as evidence Canada isn't ready.