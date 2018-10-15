Less voters turn out to advanced polls in Kitchener compared to 2014

“The city’s priority has been to make the voting process easy, inclusive and accessible for all members of the public. We hope our efforts translate into a greater voter turnout.”

According to the city's website there are 61 voting locations in Kitchener on election day, Monday, Oct. 22, plus locations at 16 institutions, such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, hospitals and life-lease properties, for those who live there.

Voter notification cards are mailed to residents as a courtesy to provide information on where and when to vote, noted Tarling.

Voter notification cards are not required to vote, but to make your voting experience quicker, Tarling suggests bringing your voter notification card and one piece of identification, with your name and qualifying address. Even if you haven't received a voter notification card in the mail, you can still vote by bringing a piece of identification with your name and qualifying address on it.

If voters think they are not on the voters’ list or have to change any of their information, the application form to amend the voters’ list is available online, which people can print, fill out in advance and bring with them to the voting location.

More details can be found on the city’s website or by calling 519-741-2200, ext. 7593.

“Voting locations may be quite busy, especially at certain times of the day, so parking may be at a premium,” Tarling noted. “Voters are strongly encouraged to walk, cycle, carpool or take public transit to their voting locations where possible.”

Election results will be posted online the night of the election, starting around 8 p.m. Live results will be updated every 10 minutes.