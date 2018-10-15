Lower voter turnout at advanced polls in Kitchener compared to 2014

Despite five advanced poll locations across the city that were open four days last week, as well as two additional advanced polls that were added to provide “unhoused residents” with opportunities to vote, just 3,623 voters cast a ballot ahead of time — 50 less compared to 2014 when 3,673 came out to vote early.
And that’s with 148,629 registered eligible electors across the city — 1,337 more than the last municipal election in 2014.
After the 2014 election, clerk Christine Tarling said the city reached out to key stakeholders — candidates, election workers, staff and voters — to determine what the city was doing well, and areas where more focus could be given in the future.
“Our commitment to continuous improvement motivated our efforts to increase voter awareness and encourage voter turnout,” she said.
Tarling says it’s the city’s foremost priority to empower its citizens to vote.
Two new advanced poll locations at the St. John’s Kitchen and Ray of Hope opened last Thursday. The aim was to provide “unhoused residents” with opportunities to vote in a “space that is easily accessible and familiar,” according to a media release.
Collectively, a total of 56 people cast a ballot at the two new locations.
The city visited the YMCA, soup kitchens and shelters, as well as alternative housing units to put up posters and connect with staff to expand their reach. Also, 5,000 door hangers were distributed to 38 highrise rental apartment buildings across the city to increase awareness of the upcoming election and provide residents with voting information.
In 2014, 45,167 of 147,292 registered, eligible voters cast a ballot, amounting to a 30.66 per cent voter turnout.
“Ideally, we would like to see every eligible voter cast his or her ballot on election day,” said Tarling.
“The city’s priority has been to make the voting process easy, inclusive and accessible for all members of the public. We hope our efforts translate into a greater voter turnout.”
According to the city's website there are 61 voting locations in Kitchener on election day, Monday, Oct. 22, plus locations at 16 institutions, such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, hospitals and life-lease properties, for those who live there.
Voter notification cards are mailed to residents as a courtesy to provide information on where and when to vote, noted Tarling.
Voter notification cards are not required to vote, but to make your voting experience quicker, Tarling suggests bringing your voter notification card and one piece of identification, with your name and qualifying address. Even if you haven't received a voter notification card in the mail, you can still vote by bringing a piece of identification with your name and address on it.
If voters think they are not on the voters’ list or have to change any of their information, the application form to amend the voters’ list is available online, which people can print, fill out in advance and bring with them to the voting location.
More details can be found on the city’s website or by calling 519-741-2200, ext. 7593.
“Voting locations may be quite busy, especially at certain times of the day, so parking may be at a premium,” Tarling noted. “Voters are strongly encouraged to walk, cycle, carpool or take public transit to their voting locations where possible.”
Election results will be posted online the night of the election, starting around 8 p.m. Live results will be updated every 10 minutes.
