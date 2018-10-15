Mark Norman's lawyers demand cabinet secrets

OTTAWA — Vice-Admiral Mark Norman's legal team is demanding the federal government release dozens of documents that officials have deemed cabinet secrets, but which Norman's lawyers say they need to properly defend their client in court.

The request is detailed in a court filing from Norman's lawyers obtained by The Canadian Press, and represents the latest twist in what has already been a high-profile — and highly politicized — legal battle between the senior military officer and the federal government.

Norman was charged in March with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets — known as "cabinet confidences" — to Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding after the Liberals paused a shipbuilding project in November 2015. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Among the records Norman's lawyers are demanding are briefing notes, reports and emails shared among cabinet ministers and other senior officials related to the project to convert a civilian ship into a temporary resupply vessel for the navy.