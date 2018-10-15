Police investigating after body found in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in Kitchener on Monday near the Grand River.

Police were called to Schneider Park, across from The Grand River Hospital's Freeport Campus on King Street East on Monday afternoon, where the body of the 41-year-old male was found by hikers. Police were called to the scene around 1 p.m. and closed off the trail while they investigated.

Cherri Greeno, spokesperson with Waterloo Regional Police, said officers are working with the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death. She said they are not treating the discovery as suspicious.