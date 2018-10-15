Police find intoxicated male in creek in Mannheim, 'likely saved a life'

Police find intoxicated male in creek in Mannheim

News 03:27 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police say officers located an intoxicated male on Mannheim who was laying underwater in a creek over the weekend. 

According to WRPS's Twitter, officers followed him into a bush area and followed him, finding into the creek.

WRPS went on to say that the "(officers') instincts likely saved a life."

The tweet also mentions that the police responded to a several calls for service over a busy weekend. 

 

 

 

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 15, 2018

